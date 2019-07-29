Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Aussie swimmer Jack suspended by new pro swimming league

July 29, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has been suspended by the new International Swimming League as a result of her failed drug test that kept her out of the recent world championships.

Jack was selected last month to compete for the Cali Condors team during the ISL season that starts in October. The league has established a zero tolerance policy regarding doping.

The ISL said Monday that Jack’s suspension was in effect while the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency investigates.

Andrea di Nino, managing director of the ISL, says any athletes with doping control or ethical violation records will be considered ineligible with no recourse.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old swimmer said she tested positive for the substance Ligandrol, a substance she said can be found in contaminated supplements. Jack has hired a lawyer and said she will fight to clear her name.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP swimming coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Swimming

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown