Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

China wins men’s 10-meter platform title

July 20, 2019 10:51 am
 
1 min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Yang Jian won the men’s 10-meter platform title at the world championships on Saturday as China took another diving gold.

Yang Jian totaled 598.65 points to finish ahead of teammate Yang Hao, who had 585.75 on Saturday night in Gwangju.

Aleksandr Bondar of Russia took bronze with 541.05.

Oleksii Sereda, a 13-year-old from Ukraine, finished fourth.

Advertisement

Yang Jian climbed out of the water after his last dive and kissed edge of the pool.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Two-time world champion Thomas Daley of Britain finished seventh.

After winning gold in the first 11 events, the lone event China didn’t win at the championships was the mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard, with the Chinese scratching earlier Saturday.

Matthew Carter and Maddison Keeney of Australia won with 304.86, their first time competing together. They edged Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel of Canada, who finished 0.78 points behind for silver.

“I never expected that,” Keeney said.

Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany took bronze at 301.62.

It was Keeney’s second medal of the competition. She finished third in women’s 3-meter springboard Friday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Daley and Grace Reid of Britain were fourth, two years after they earned silver in the event.

The American duo of Briadam Herrera and Maria Coburn was fifth.

___

This story was earlier corrected to show China won gold in the first 11 events, not 10.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.