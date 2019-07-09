Listen Live Sports

Avalanche sign coach Jared Bednar to 2-year extension

July 9, 2019 4:45 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Jared Bednar after guiding the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

His contract runs through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Bednar is 103-116-27 in three seasons at the helm of the Avalanche. He earned his 100th NHL coaching victory on March 27 against Vegas.

After the team struggled in his first season in charge, Bednar got the Avalanche back on track. The team made a 47-point turnaround in 2017-18, which matched the fourth-highest year-to-year improvement in league history.

In 2018-19, the eighth-seeded Avalanche beat Calgary during the first round for the club’s first playoff series win since 2008. Colorado was eliminated in seven games by San Jose in the next round.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

