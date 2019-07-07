Baltimore plays Toronto after Cashner’s strong performance

Baltimore Orioles (27-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-57, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (2-6, 5.18 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Andrew Cashner. Cashner threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts against Toronto.

The Toronto offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, last in the The Orioles are 13-25 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has slugged .402 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .523. The Orioles won the last meeting 8-1. Andrew Cashner notched his ninth victory and Stevie Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Clayton Richard registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 44 RBIs and is batting .272. Danny Jansen is 13-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 38 extra base hits and is batting .294. Renato Nunez is 8-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (chest), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (back), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.