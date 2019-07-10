Listen Live Sports

Barcelona defender Pique to pay 2.1M euros in back taxes

July 10, 2019 5:50 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has ruled that soccer player Gerard Pique must pay Spain’s Tax Office 2.1 million euros (2.3 million dollars) in back taxes and fines.

The court said on Wednesday that it has upheld a previous decision that Pique must settle his outstanding tax obligations from 2008, 2009 and 2010 regarding income earned from image rights.

Pique, a former Spain defender who plays for Barcelona, was appealing an initial ruling issued in 2016.

Pique’s wife, Colombian pop musician Shakira, is also being investigated for alleged tax evasion in Spain. She denies any wrongdoing.

Spain has cracked down on soccer players for not paying their fair share in taxes in recent years, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

