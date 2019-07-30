Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears activate S Clinton-Dix from PUP list

July 30, 2019 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the physically unable to perform list and he is expected to begin practicing Tuesday.

Clinton-Dix suffered a knee sprain in minicamp in June and has not been on the field yet at training camp.

The Bears signed Clinton-Dix as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $3.25 million deal after he finished last season with the Washington Redskins. A 2014 first-round draft pick, Clinton-Dix had been traded at midseason to Washington by the Green Bay Packers.

Clinton-Dix is expected to be paired with All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson at the Bears’ safety spots. The two were college teammates at Alabama.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown