Berglund ends hockey hiatus, signs with Sweden’s Djurgården

July 2, 2019 10:38 am
 
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is ending his hiatus from hockey by signing a one-year contract with Djurgården in his native Sweden.

The Stockholm-based team announced the signing on its Twitter account Tuesday.

Berglund says he’s looking forward to “this new adventure,” in a story published on the team’s website and translated from Swedish.

Berglund was an 11-year NHL veteran who said he had lost his passion for hockey in abruptly quitting the Buffalo Sabres in December. The decision led to Berglund walking away from the remaining 3 1/2 years of his $19.25 million contract, which was terminated by the Sabres.

Buffalo acquired Berglund as part of a trade that sent center Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues last summer. Berglund, who played his first 10 seasons in St. Louis, would later say he was at peace and had no regrets with his decision to leave Buffalo.

Berglund had just two goals and four points in 23 games with Buffalo. Overall, he had 170 goals and 326 points in 717 NHL career games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

