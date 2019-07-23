Listen Live Sports

Bertens drops only 1 game in Palermo opener

July 23, 2019 4:19 pm
 
PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday.

Italian wild card Sara Errani, a two-time champion and two-time runner-up in Palermo, was beaten by Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Also, Jasmine Paolini eliminated sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund; eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann defeated Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (3), 7-5; and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Croatian qualifier Tereza Mrdeza 7-5, 6-2.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

