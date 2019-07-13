Listen Live Sports

Best In Show pulls 27-1 upset in Meadowlands Pace

July 13, 2019 10:56 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Best In Show slipped along the rail to pull a 27-1 upset in the $682,650 Meadowlands Pace on Saturday night.

The Hall of Fame duo of driver Brian Sears and trainer Linda Toscano combined to take the signature race for 3-year-olds at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Sears deftly found room along the inside to earn his third Pace victory. It was the first Pace win for Toscano, who was inducted into Harness Racing’s Hall of Fame in Goshen, New York last weekend.

Best In Show left alertly to gain early position. He saved ground in fourth, waiting patiently for the opportunity that developed in deep stretch.

Best In Show edged Bettor’s Wish by a head with Workin Ona Mystery third.

Captain Crunch, the 1-2 choice, was fourth.

The time for the mile was 1:48.

Best In Show paid $56.20, $14.40 and $6.80. Bettor’s Wish returned $4 and $2.80. Workin Ona Mystery paid $3.80 to show.

