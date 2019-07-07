Listen Live Sports

Blanco, Clark lead Timbers to 1-0 win over NYCFC

July 7, 2019 9:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastián Blanco scored his first goal in more than two months, Steve Clark had his second consecutive shutout and the Portland Timbers beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday night.

Clark had five saves and has had clean sheets in each of his last three starts.

Diego Valeri lobbed a free kick into the center of the area and, after it deflected of defender Sebastien Ibeagha, Blanco scored on a first-timer in the 14th minute.

NYCFC (7-2-8) lost for the first time since a 4-0 loss to Toronto on March 29 and had its 12-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Portland (7-8-2) has won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game win streak from April 20 to May 4 and has four wins in its last six.

