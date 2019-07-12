Listen Live Sports

Bleday, Misner reach deals with Marlins ahead of deadline

July 12, 2019 5:59 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday, the fourth overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins that includes a $6.67 million signing bonus.

The deal signed Friday was just above the $6,664,000 slot value for the No. 4 pick.

Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner, who was selected by Miami with the 35th overall pick, agreed to $2,115,000, above the $2,095,800 slot value.

They had been the only players among the top 200 draft picks without agreements going into the final day for players to reach deals, a deadline that applies only to players with remaining college eligiblility.

Just two picks from the first 10 rounds failed to sign: right-hander Brandon Sproat of Pace High School in Florida (Texas, seventh round, No. 205) and catcher Wyatt Hendrie of Antelope Valley Junior College (Chicago Cubs, 10th round, No. 312).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

