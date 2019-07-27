Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 10, Rays 9, 12 innings,

July 27, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Duffy 3b 6 0 1 1 Sogard rf 6 0 2 0
Pham lf 5 1 1 1 Galvis ss 6 0 1 0
Meadows dh 5 1 2 0 Grrl Jr lf 6 2 3 0
d’Arnud 1b-c 5 2 2 3 Grichuk dh 5 1 1 1
Av.Grci rf 3 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 6 2 2 3
Wendle 2b 3 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1
Brsseau 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 5 0 0 0
Heredia cf 5 2 2 1 Smoak ph 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 5 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Drury 1b 6 2 4 3
Adames ss 4 2 2 3 T.Hrnan cf 6 2 2 2
Totals 47 9 13 9 Totals 49 10 16 10
Tampa Bay 062 001 000 000— 9
Toronto 110 001 024 001—10

E_M.Duffy (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Av.Garcia (16), Wendle (10), Brosseau (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), Grichuk (16), Guerrero Jr. (15). HR_d’Arnaud (12), Adames (11), Guerrero Jr. (10), Biggio (7), Drury 2 (11), T.Hernandez 2 (14). SB_Biggio (7). SF_Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 3 5 2 2 0 7
Beeks H,3 4 4 1 1 2 1
Wood 1 3 2 2 0 2
Drake 0 2 3 3 1 0
Kolarek H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Poche BS,4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Pagan L,2-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Toronto
Borucki 2 8 6 6 2 3
Gaviglio 3 4 2 2 2 1
Font 3 1 1 1 1 3
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dan.Hudson W,6-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, John Libka; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

Advertisement

T_4:07. A_28,204 (53,506).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established