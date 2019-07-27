Blue Jays 10, Rays 9, 12 innings,

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Duffy 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Sogard rf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|6
|2
|3
|0
|d’Arnud 1b-c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Grichuk dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Av.Grci rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|6
|2
|2
|3
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brsseau 2b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Smoak ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 1b
|6
|2
|4
|3
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|T.Hrnan cf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|47
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|49
|10
|16
|10
|Tampa Bay
|062
|001
|000
|000—
|9
|Toronto
|110
|001
|024
|001—10
E_M.Duffy (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Av.Garcia (16), Wendle (10), Brosseau (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), Grichuk (16), Guerrero Jr. (15). HR_d’Arnaud (12), Adames (11), Guerrero Jr. (10), Biggio (7), Drury 2 (11), T.Hernandez 2 (14). SB_Biggio (7). SF_Heredia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Kittredge
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Beeks H,3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Wood
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Drake
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Kolarek H,15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche BS,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pagan L,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Toronto
|Borucki
|2
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Gaviglio
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Font
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dan.Hudson W,6-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, John Libka; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_4:07. A_28,204 (53,506).
