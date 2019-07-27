Blue Jays 10, Rays 9, 12 innings,

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Duffy 3b 6 0 1 1 Sogard rf 6 0 2 0 Pham lf 5 1 1 1 Galvis ss 6 0 1 0 Meadows dh 5 1 2 0 Grrl Jr lf 6 2 3 0 d’Arnud 1b-c 5 2 2 3 Grichuk dh 5 1 1 1 Av.Grci rf 3 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 6 2 2 3 Wendle 2b 3 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 Brsseau 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 5 0 0 0 Heredia cf 5 2 2 1 Smoak ph 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 5 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Drury 1b 6 2 4 3 Adames ss 4 2 2 3 T.Hrnan cf 6 2 2 2 Totals 47 9 13 9 Totals 49 10 16 10

Tampa Bay 062 001 000 000— 9 Toronto 110 001 024 001—10

E_M.Duffy (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Av.Garcia (16), Wendle (10), Brosseau (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), Grichuk (16), Guerrero Jr. (15). HR_d’Arnaud (12), Adames (11), Guerrero Jr. (10), Biggio (7), Drury 2 (11), T.Hernandez 2 (14). SB_Biggio (7). SF_Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Kittredge 3 5 2 2 0 7 Beeks H,3 4 4 1 1 2 1 Wood 1 3 2 2 0 2 Drake 0 2 3 3 1 0 Kolarek H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Poche BS,4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Pagan L,2-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Toronto Borucki 2 8 6 6 2 3 Gaviglio 3 4 2 2 2 1 Font 3 1 1 1 1 3 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 Dan.Hudson W,6-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, John Libka; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_4:07. A_28,204 (53,506).

