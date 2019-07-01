Blue Jays 11, Royals 4

Kansas City Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld rf 4 0 2 1 Sogard dh 4 1 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 3 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 1 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 3 3 0 Gore lf 0 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 5 1 3 4 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 2 0 Grichuk rf 5 0 4 4 Soler dh 4 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 1 1 T.Hrnan cf 5 1 2 1 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 1 Galvis ss 4 2 3 2 Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 39 11 18 11

Kansas City 000 300 100— 4 Toronto 251 201 00x—11

DP_Kansas City 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Merrifield (23), Maldonado (14), Guerrero Jr. (11), Gurriel Jr. (13), Biggio (5), Galvis (16). HR_T.Hernandez (8), Galvis 2 (14).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Sparkman L,2-4 3 9 8 8 1 1 Flynn 4 7 3 3 3 2 Wi.Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 0 Toronto Richard W,1-4 6 7 3 3 1 4 Phelps 1 2 1 1 0 1 Gaviglio 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:32. A_29,339 (53,506).

