Blue Jays 11, Royals 4

July 1, 2019 4:04 pm
 
Kansas City Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld rf 4 0 2 1 Sogard dh 4 1 1 0
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 3 1 0
A.Grdon lf 4 1 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 3 3 0
Gore lf 0 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 5 1 3 4
H.Dzier 3b 3 1 2 0 Grichuk rf 5 0 4 4
Soler dh 4 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0
Cthbert 1b 4 0 1 1 T.Hrnan cf 5 1 2 1
Arteaga ss 4 0 1 1 Galvis ss 4 2 3 2
Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 39 11 18 11
Kansas City 000 300 100— 4
Toronto 251 201 00x—11

DP_Kansas City 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Merrifield (23), Maldonado (14), Guerrero Jr. (11), Gurriel Jr. (13), Biggio (5), Galvis (16). HR_T.Hernandez (8), Galvis 2 (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Sparkman L,2-4 3 9 8 8 1 1
Flynn 4 7 3 3 3 2
Wi.Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Richard W,1-4 6 7 3 3 1 4
Phelps 1 2 1 1 0 1
Gaviglio 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:32. A_29,339 (53,506).

