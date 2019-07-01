Blue Jays 11, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sogard dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Gore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|39
|11
|18
|11
|Kansas City
|000
|300
|100—
|4
|Toronto
|251
|201
|00x—11
DP_Kansas City 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Merrifield (23), Maldonado (14), Guerrero Jr. (11), Gurriel Jr. (13), Biggio (5), Galvis (16). HR_T.Hernandez (8), Galvis 2 (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Sparkman L,2-4
|3
|9
|8
|8
|1
|1
|Flynn
|4
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Wi.Peralta
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Richard W,1-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Phelps
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:32. A_29,339 (53,506).
