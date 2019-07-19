Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1

July 19, 2019 10:58 pm
 
Toronto Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 6 2 3 2 J.Jones cf 4 1 3 0
Galvis ss 5 1 3 1 H.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0
Drury ss 1 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 0
Grrl Jr lf 5 1 1 1 G.Bckhm ph-dh 1 0 0 1
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 1 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 3 3 1 Dixon rf 1 0 0 0
Biggio dh 4 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 2 0
D.Jnsen c 5 0 1 3 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 0
McKnney rf 4 1 1 0 Goodrum 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 4 2 2 2 J.Hicks c 4 0 0 0
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 42 12 15 11 Totals 35 1 8 1
Toronto 110 405 100—12
Detroit 000 000 010— 1

E_C.Stewart (2), Sogard (3). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Sogard (15), Galvis (19), J.Jones (15), Candelario (11). HR_T.Hernandez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman W,6-10 7 6 0 0 0 5
Gaviglio 2 2 1 1 0 2
Detroit
Zimmermann L,0-7 3 2-3 7 6 6 4 5
Reininger 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2
V.Alcantara 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Hardy 1 2 1 1 0 0
Ni.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 3
S.Greene 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Zimmermann 2, Stroman 2.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_26,498 (41,297).

