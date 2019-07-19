Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1

|Toronto
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|H.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Drury ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|G.Bckhm ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Dixon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J.Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|12
|15
|11
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Toronto
|110
|405
|100—12
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—
|1
E_C.Stewart (2), Sogard (3). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Sogard (15), Galvis (19), J.Jones (15), Candelario (11). HR_T.Hernandez (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman W,6-10
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gaviglio
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,0-7
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Reininger
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|V.Alcantara
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hardy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ni.Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S.Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Zimmermann 2, Stroman 2.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:20. A_26,498 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.