The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 2, Indians 1, 10 innings,

July 23, 2019 10:40 pm
 
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 2 1 Sogard dh 4 1 0 0
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 5 1 2 2
Kipnis dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 2 0
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0
R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 McKnney lf 3 0 0 0
Plwecki pr-c 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0
M.Frman 2b 4 0 0 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0
G.Allen rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Grrl Jr ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Totals 35 1 6 1 Totals 35 2 8 2
Cleveland 001 000 000 0—1
Toronto 000 000 001 1—2

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Mercado (13), C.Santana (21), Guerrero Jr. (14). HR_Smoak (17). SB_G.Allen 2 (2). CS_Ramirez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer 7 2-3 3 0 0 3 9
O.Perez H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hand BS,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
T.Olson L,1-1 0 2 1 1 1 0
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez 5 5 1 1 0 6
Biagini 2 0 0 0 0 2
Dan.Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 2
Giles W,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (Bauers). WP_Bauer, T.Olson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:19. A_22,186 (53,506).

Sports News

