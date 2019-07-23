Blue Jays 2, Indians 1, 10 innings,

|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Sogard dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Kipnis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|1—2
DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Mercado (13), C.Santana (21), Guerrero Jr. (14). HR_Smoak (17). SB_G.Allen 2 (2). CS_Ramirez (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|O.Perez H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand BS,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Olson L,1-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Biagini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dan.Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Giles W,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (Bauers). WP_Bauer, T.Olson.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:19. A_22,186 (53,506).
