Blue Jays 2, Indians 1, 10 innings,

Cleveland Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 0 2 1 Sogard dh 4 1 0 0 Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 5 1 2 2 Kipnis dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 2 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 McKnney lf 3 0 0 0 Plwecki pr-c 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0 M.Frman 2b 4 0 0 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0 G.Allen rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Grrl Jr ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Totals 35 1 6 1 Totals 35 2 8 2

Cleveland 001 000 000 0—1 Toronto 000 000 001 1—2

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Mercado (13), C.Santana (21), Guerrero Jr. (14). HR_Smoak (17). SB_G.Allen 2 (2). CS_Ramirez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer 7 2-3 3 0 0 3 9 O.Perez H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hand BS,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 T.Olson L,1-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 Toronto Aa.Sanchez 5 5 1 1 0 6 Biagini 2 0 0 0 0 2 Dan.Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 2 Giles W,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (Bauers). WP_Bauer, T.Olson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:19. A_22,186 (53,506).

