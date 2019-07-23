Blue Jays 2, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Kipnis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Luplow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|1-Plawecki pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Allen rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|2
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.218
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|4
|11
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|1—2
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for R.Perez in the 10th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Mercado (13), Santana (21), Guerrero Jr. (14). HR_Smoak (17), off Hand. RBIs_Lindor (40), Smoak 2 (44). SB_Allen 2 (2). CS_Ramirez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Mercado 2, Santana 2, R.Perez); Toronto 3 (Hernandez 2, Maile). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kipnis, Lindor, Grichuk. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Freeman, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|117
|3.49
|O.Perez, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.04
|Hand, BS, 2-29
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.55
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.77
|Olson, L, 1-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|4.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|80
|6.06
|Biagini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.52
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.66
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.30
|Giles, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Sanchez (Bauers). WP_Bauer, Olson.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:19. A_22,186 (53,506).
