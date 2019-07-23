Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 2, Indians 1

July 23, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .293
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .294
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Kipnis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
1-Plawecki pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Freeman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Allen rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .241
Totals 35 1 6 1 2 12
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .300
Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .270
Smoak 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .218
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .208
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .256
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .216
McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Jansen c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .153
a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Totals 35 2 8 2 4 11
Cleveland 001 000 000 0—1 6 0
Toronto 000 000 001 1—2 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for R.Perez in the 10th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Mercado (13), Santana (21), Guerrero Jr. (14). HR_Smoak (17), off Hand. RBIs_Lindor (40), Smoak 2 (44). SB_Allen 2 (2). CS_Ramirez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Mercado 2, Santana 2, R.Perez); Toronto 3 (Hernandez 2, Maile). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kipnis, Lindor, Grichuk. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Freeman, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 7 2-3 3 0 0 3 9 117 3.49
O.Perez, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.04
Hand, BS, 2-29 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 2.55
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.77
Olson, L, 1-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 14 4.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 5 5 1 1 0 6 80 6.06
Biagini 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.52
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.30
Giles, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Sanchez (Bauers). WP_Bauer, Olson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:19. A_22,186 (53,506).

