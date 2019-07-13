Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

July 13, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard rf-2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296
Biggio 2b-1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .235
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .234
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
1-Hernandez pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Totals 35 2 8 2 2 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .330
Judge rf 5 0 4 1 0 1 .294
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .277
Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Hicks cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .236
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Gardner lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Totals 34 1 8 1 3 8
Toronto 000 002 000—2 8 0
New York 000 000 001—1 8 0

1-ran for Tellez in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, New York 11. 2B_Sogard (12). RBIs_Grichuk 2 (40), Judge (21). SB_Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Sogard, Galvis, Grichuk 2); New York 5 (Voit, Sanchez 3, Encarnacion). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Maile.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard 2 2 0 0 0 1 30 5.96
Kingham 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 38 7.99
Biagini, W, 3-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 4.02
Mayza, H, 11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 4.54
Phelps, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 26 3.27
Hudson, S, 2-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 35 2.85
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 7-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 5 89 4.93
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.77
Cortes Jr. 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 24 4.54
Britton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.41
Hale 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Phelps 1-0, Ottavino 2-2, Britton 1-0. HBP_Richard (Sanchez), Hudson (Encarnacion). WP_Hale.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:32. A_43,472 (47,309).

