Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard rf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Biggio 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Hernandez pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.277
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|3
|8
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|8
|0
1-ran for Tellez in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, New York 11. 2B_Sogard (12). RBIs_Grichuk 2 (40), Judge (21). SB_Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Sogard, Galvis, Grichuk 2); New York 5 (Voit, Sanchez 3, Encarnacion). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Maile.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|5.96
|Kingham
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|7.99
|Biagini, W, 3-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.02
|Mayza, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.54
|Phelps, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|3.27
|Hudson, S, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|2.85
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 7-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|89
|4.93
|Ottavino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.77
|Cortes Jr.
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|4.54
|Britton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.41
|Hale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Phelps 1-0, Ottavino 2-2, Britton 1-0. HBP_Richard (Sanchez), Hudson (Encarnacion). WP_Hale.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:32. A_43,472 (47,309).
