Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard rf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|4
|1
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
LOB_Toronto 8, New York 11. 2B_Sogard (12). SB_Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Richard
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kingham
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Biagini W,3-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mayza H,11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dan.Hudson S,2-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|J.Happ L,7-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Ottavino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortes Jr.
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Britton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Richard (G.Sanchez), by Dan.Hudson (Encarnacion). WP_Hale.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:32. A_43,472 (47,309).
