Blue Jays 4, Royals 1

July 31, 2019 3:50 pm
 
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette ss 5 1 3 1 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 3 2 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0
Grrl Jr lf 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 1 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0
Galvis dh 4 1 1 1 Strling cf 3 0 1 0
McKnney rf-lf 4 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 1 1 1
McGuire c 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 29 1 3 1
Toronto 000 001 120—4
Kansas City 001 000 000—1

DP_Toronto 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Bichette (1), Biggio (7), T.Hernandez (11). HR_Bichette (1), Galvis (16), Gallagher (2). SB_Biggio (8), Gurriel Jr. (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Waguespack 6 3 1 1 2 2
Mayza W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shafer S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Junis L,6-10 7 6 4 4 2 6
K.McCarthy 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kennedy 1 2 0 0 1 1

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Waguespack (Cuthbert).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:23. A_14,480 (37,903).

