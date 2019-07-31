Blue Jays 4, Royals 1

Toronto Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette ss 5 1 3 1 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 2 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 1 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Galvis dh 4 1 1 1 Strling cf 3 0 1 0 McKnney rf-lf 4 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 1 1 1 McGuire c 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 29 1 3 1

Toronto 000 001 120—4 Kansas City 001 000 000—1

DP_Toronto 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Bichette (1), Biggio (7), T.Hernandez (11). HR_Bichette (1), Galvis (16), Gallagher (2). SB_Biggio (8), Gurriel Jr. (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Waguespack 6 3 1 1 2 2 Mayza W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Biagini H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shafer S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kansas City Junis L,6-10 7 6 4 4 2 6 K.McCarthy 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kennedy 1 2 0 0 1 1

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Waguespack (Cuthbert).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:23. A_14,480 (37,903).

