Blue Jays 4, Royals 1

|Toronto
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Strling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|120—4
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
DP_Toronto 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Bichette (1), Biggio (7), T.Hernandez (11). HR_Bichette (1), Galvis (16), Gallagher (2). SB_Biggio (8), Gurriel Jr. (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Waguespack
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Mayza W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shafer S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Junis L,6-10
|7
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|K.McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Waguespack (Cuthbert).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:23. A_14,480 (37,903).
