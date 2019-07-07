Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Sogard rf 4 0 0 0 Sntnder lf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 1 2 2 Sisco c 4 1 2 1 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 2 2 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 2 0 Smoak 1b 2 1 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 2 1 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1 S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 2 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 6 9 6

Baltimore 000 000 100—1 Toronto 200 103 00x—6

DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 6. 2B_R.Nunez (17), C.Davis (6), Guerrero Jr. (13), D.Jansen (10), Tellez (13). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Sisco (6), Gurriel Jr. (16). SB_Gurriel Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Wojciechowski L,0-2 4 1-3 4 3 3 3 6 Armstrong 1 1 2 2 1 1 Bleier 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 G.Ynoa 1 2 0 0 0 1 P.Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Thornton W,3-6 6 3 0 0 0 5 Phelps 1 1 1 1 1 0 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0

G.Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Phelps.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:44. A_22,487 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.