Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|Toronto
|200
|103
|00x—6
DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 6. 2B_R.Nunez (17), C.Davis (6), Guerrero Jr. (13), D.Jansen (10), Tellez (13). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Sisco (6), Gurriel Jr. (16). SB_Gurriel Jr. (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bleier
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Ynoa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P.Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Thornton W,3-6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Phelps
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hudson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
G.Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:44. A_22,487 (53,506).
