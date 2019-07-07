Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

July 7, 2019 4:07 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Sogard rf 4 0 0 0
Sntnder lf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 1 2 2
Sisco c 4 1 2 1 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 2 2 0
C.Davis 1b 3 0 2 0 Smoak 1b 2 1 0 0
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 2 1
R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1
S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 2
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 6 9 6
Baltimore 000 000 100—1
Toronto 200 103 00x—6

DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 6. 2B_R.Nunez (17), C.Davis (6), Guerrero Jr. (13), D.Jansen (10), Tellez (13). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Sisco (6), Gurriel Jr. (16). SB_Gurriel Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,0-2 4 1-3 4 3 3 3 6
Armstrong 1 1 2 2 1 1
Bleier 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
G.Ynoa 1 2 0 0 0 1
P.Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Thornton W,3-6 6 3 0 0 0 5
Phelps 1 1 1 1 1 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dan.Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0

G.Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:44. A_22,487 (53,506).

