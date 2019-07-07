Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.228
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|200
|103
|00x—6
|9
|0
LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Nunez (17), Davis (6), Guerrero Jr. (13), Jansen (10), Tellez (13). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Sisco (6), off Phelps; Gurriel Jr. (16), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Sisco (17), Gurriel Jr. 2 (37), Jansen (27), Tellez (40), Hernandez 2 (27). SB_Gurriel Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Alberto 3, Ruiz, Wilkerson); Toronto 4 (Biggio, Smoak, Hernandez 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ruiz, Alberto, Jansen. GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|80
|6.52
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|5.64
|Bleier
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|7.27
|Ynoa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.10
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.29
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, W, 3-6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|89
|4.85
|Phelps
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|3.72
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.73
|Hudson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.72
Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Bleier 2-2, Fry 1-0. WP_Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:44. A_22,487 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.