Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

July 7, 2019 4:07 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Santander lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Sisco c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .283
Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Davis 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .189
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 5
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .270
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .303
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .249
Smoak 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .217
Jansen c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .211
Tellez dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .228
Hernandez cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .204
Totals 32 6 9 6 4 9
Baltimore 000 000 100—1 6 0
Toronto 200 103 00x—6 9 0

LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Nunez (17), Davis (6), Guerrero Jr. (13), Jansen (10), Tellez (13). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Sisco (6), off Phelps; Gurriel Jr. (16), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Sisco (17), Gurriel Jr. 2 (37), Jansen (27), Tellez (40), Hernandez 2 (27). SB_Gurriel Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Alberto 3, Ruiz, Wilkerson); Toronto 4 (Biggio, Smoak, Hernandez 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Alberto, Jansen. GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, L, 0-2 4 1-3 4 3 3 3 6 80 6.52
Armstrong 1 1 2 2 1 1 20 5.64
Bleier 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 7.27
Ynoa 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 6.10
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.29
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton, W, 3-6 6 3 0 0 0 5 89 4.85
Phelps 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 3.72
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.73
Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0 25 2.72

Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Bleier 2-2, Fry 1-0. WP_Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:44. A_22,487 (53,506).

