Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3

July 3, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 3 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 2 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 5 1 1 1
Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 4 1 2 1 Smoak dh 2 1 1 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 4 1 1 2
Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 Tellez 1b 3 2 2 0
Holt 2b 2 1 1 0 Drury rf 4 1 3 2
E.Nunez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 6 11 6
Boston 002 100 000—3
Toronto 001 202 01x—6

DP_Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Betts (18), Chavis 2 (8), Galvis (17), Tellez (12), Drury (13). HR_C.Vazquez (13), Gurriel Jr. (15), D.Jansen (6), Drury (7). SB_Biggio (5). SF_Galvis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,3-8 5 2-3 9 5 5 2 5
Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
S.Wright 1 1 1 1 2 1
Toronto
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1
Waguespack W,1-0 5 6 3 3 0 4
Mayza H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Dan.Hudson H,7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Giles S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 1

Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Sale (Smoak).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:01. A_16,883 (53,506).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.