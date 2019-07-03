Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3

July 3, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Devers 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .328
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .297
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Vazquez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .300
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Holt 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .309
a-Nunez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 3 0 3 1 1 0 .271
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .248
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .311
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Smoak dh 2 1 1 0 1 1 .224
Jansen c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .197
Tellez 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .231
Drury rf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .214
Totals 32 6 11 6 5 8
Boston 002 100 000—3 8 0
Toronto 001 202 01x—6 11 0

a-flied out for Holt in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Betts (18), Chavis 2 (8), Galvis (17), Tellez (12), Drury (13). HR_Vazquez (13), off Waguespack; Gurriel Jr. (15), off Sale; Jansen (6), off Sale; Drury (7), off Sale. RBIs_Devers 2 (58), Vazquez (37), Galvis (42), Gurriel Jr. (35), Jansen 2 (24), Drury 2 (21). SB_Biggio (5). SF_Galvis.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Betts 2, Devers, Bogaerts); Toronto 6 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Smoak, Drury 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Devers, Guerrero Jr., Jansen.

DP_Boston 2 (Sale, Holt, Chavis), (Devers, Holt, Chavis); Toronto 1 (Tellez, Galvis).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, L, 3-8 5 2-3 9 5 5 2 5 104 4.04
Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.38
Wright 1 1 1 1 2 1 21 5.40
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.12
Waguespack, W, 1-0 5 6 3 3 0 4 75 5.00
Mayza, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 4.45
Hudson, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.79
Giles, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.20

Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Hudson 2-0. HBP_Sale (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:01. A_16,883 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.