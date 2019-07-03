Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Devers 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .328 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .297 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Vazquez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Holt 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .309 a-Nunez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 34 3 8 3 1 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 3 0 3 1 1 0 .271 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .248 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .311 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Smoak dh 2 1 1 0 1 1 .224 Jansen c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .197 Tellez 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .231 Drury rf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .214 Totals 32 6 11 6 5 8

Boston 002 100 000—3 8 0 Toronto 001 202 01x—6 11 0

a-flied out for Holt in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Betts (18), Chavis 2 (8), Galvis (17), Tellez (12), Drury (13). HR_Vazquez (13), off Waguespack; Gurriel Jr. (15), off Sale; Jansen (6), off Sale; Drury (7), off Sale. RBIs_Devers 2 (58), Vazquez (37), Galvis (42), Gurriel Jr. (35), Jansen 2 (24), Drury 2 (21). SB_Biggio (5). SF_Galvis.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Betts 2, Devers, Bogaerts); Toronto 6 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Smoak, Drury 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 7.

GIDP_Devers, Guerrero Jr., Jansen.

DP_Boston 2 (Sale, Holt, Chavis), (Devers, Holt, Chavis); Toronto 1 (Tellez, Galvis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, L, 3-8 5 2-3 9 5 5 2 5 104 4.04 Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.38 Wright 1 1 1 1 2 1 21 5.40 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.12 Waguespack, W, 1-0 5 6 3 3 0 4 75 5.00 Mayza, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 4.45 Hudson, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.79 Giles, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.20

Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Hudson 2-0. HBP_Sale (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:01. A_16,883 (53,506).

