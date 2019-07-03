Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.297
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Holt 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|a-Nunez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Smoak dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.197
|Tellez 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Drury rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|5
|8
|Boston
|002
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|202
|01x—6
|11
|0
a-flied out for Holt in the 7th.
LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Betts (18), Chavis 2 (8), Galvis (17), Tellez (12), Drury (13). HR_Vazquez (13), off Waguespack; Gurriel Jr. (15), off Sale; Jansen (6), off Sale; Drury (7), off Sale. RBIs_Devers 2 (58), Vazquez (37), Galvis (42), Gurriel Jr. (35), Jansen 2 (24), Drury 2 (21). SB_Biggio (5). SF_Galvis.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Betts 2, Devers, Bogaerts); Toronto 6 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Smoak, Drury 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 7.
GIDP_Devers, Guerrero Jr., Jansen.
DP_Boston 2 (Sale, Holt, Chavis), (Devers, Holt, Chavis); Toronto 1 (Tellez, Galvis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 3-8
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|104
|4.04
|Walden
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.38
|Wright
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|5.40
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.12
|Waguespack, W, 1-0
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|75
|5.00
|Mayza, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.45
|Hudson, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.79
|Giles, S, 13-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.20
Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Hudson 2-0. HBP_Sale (Smoak).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:01. A_16,883 (53,506).
