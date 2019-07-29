Blue Jays 7, Royals 3

Toronto Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Biggio 2b 5 3 3 2 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 5 1 3 3 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 1 Soler dh 3 1 1 0 Drury lf 5 0 1 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 2 2 Grrl Jr lf 0 0 0 0 Strling rf 4 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 1 0 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 McKnney dh 4 0 0 0 N.Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 2 1 1 Gllgher c 3 1 2 0 D.Jnsen c 4 1 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 32 3 6 3

Toronto 000 012 013—7 Kansas City 001 002 000—3

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Soler (22), Cuthbert (9), Gallagher (7). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_Biggio (8), Grichuk (17), T.Hernandez (15).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Pannone 6 5 3 3 1 4 Mayza W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Shafer H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kansas City B.Keller L,7-10 7 8 4 4 0 5 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 3 Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Hill 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 J.Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

B.Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Pannone (A.Gordon). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:55. A_18,306 (37,903).

