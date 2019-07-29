Blue Jays 7, Royals 3

|Toronto
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Biggio 2b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Drury lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Grrl Jr lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Gllgher c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Toronto
|000
|012
|013—7
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|000—3
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Soler (22), Cuthbert (9), Gallagher (7). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_Biggio (8), Grichuk (17), T.Hernandez (15).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Pannone
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Mayza W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shafer H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|B.Keller L,7-10
|7
|8
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Staumont
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hill
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lopez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
B.Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Pannone (A.Gordon). WP_Law.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:55. A_18,306 (37,903).
