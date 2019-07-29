Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 7, Royals 3

July 29, 2019 11:21 pm
 
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Biggio 2b 5 3 3 2 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 1
Grichuk rf 5 1 3 3 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 1 Soler dh 3 1 1 0
Drury lf 5 0 1 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 2 2
Grrl Jr lf 0 0 0 0 Strling rf 4 0 0 0
Bchette ss 4 0 1 0 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0
McKnney dh 4 0 0 0 N.Lopez ph 1 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 3 2 1 1 Gllgher c 3 1 2 0
D.Jnsen c 4 1 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 32 3 6 3
Toronto 000 012 013—7
Kansas City 001 002 000—3

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Soler (22), Cuthbert (9), Gallagher (7). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_Biggio (8), Grichuk (17), T.Hernandez (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pannone 6 5 3 3 1 4
Mayza W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shafer H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Law 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
B.Keller L,7-10 7 8 4 4 0 5
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 3
Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Hill 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
J.Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

B.Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Pannone (A.Gordon). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:55. A_18,306 (37,903).

