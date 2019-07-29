Blue Jays 7, Royals 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Biggio 2b 5 3 3 2 0 1 .216 Grichuk rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .232 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .215 Drury lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Gurriel Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 McKinney dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Hernandez cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .221 Jansen c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202 Totals 38 7 11 7 3 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .302 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Dozier 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .282 Soler dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .295 Starling rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188 a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Gallagher c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .233 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .211 b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Totals 32 3 6 3 3 8

Toronto 000 012 013—7 11 0 Kansas City 001 002 000—3 6 0

a-grounded out for Arteaga in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hamilton in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Soler (22), Cuthbert (9), Gallagher (7). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_Hernandez (15), off Keller; Grichuk (17), off Keller; Biggio (8), off Keller. RBIs_Biggio 2 (26), Grichuk 3 (47), Smoak (46), Hernandez (38), Merrifield (55), Cuthbert 2 (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Drury 2, Bichette); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Arteaga, O’Hearn). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Smoak. GIDP_Starling.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone 6 5 3 3 1 4 93 6.16 Mayza, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.15 Shafer, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.50 Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 7-10 7 8 4 4 0 5 101 4.01 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 5.70 Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 5.40 Hill 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 12 3.60 Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.22

Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Hill 2-2, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Pannone (Gordon). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:55. A_18,306 (37,903).

