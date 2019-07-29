Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 7, Royals 3

July 29, 2019 11:21 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Biggio 2b 5 3 3 2 0 1 .216
Grichuk rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .232
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .215
Drury lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Gurriel Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
McKinney dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Hernandez cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .221
Jansen c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Totals 38 7 11 7 3 9
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .302
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Dozier 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .282
Soler dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Cuthbert 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .295
Starling rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188
a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Gallagher c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .233
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .211
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 8
Toronto 000 012 013—7 11 0
Kansas City 001 002 000—3 6 0

a-grounded out for Arteaga in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hamilton in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Soler (22), Cuthbert (9), Gallagher (7). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_Hernandez (15), off Keller; Grichuk (17), off Keller; Biggio (8), off Keller. RBIs_Biggio 2 (26), Grichuk 3 (47), Smoak (46), Hernandez (38), Merrifield (55), Cuthbert 2 (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Drury 2, Bichette); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Arteaga, O’Hearn). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Smoak. GIDP_Starling.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone 6 5 3 3 1 4 93 6.16
Mayza, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.15
Shafer, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.50
Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 7-10 7 8 4 4 0 5 101 4.01
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 5.70
Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 5.40
Hill 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 12 3.60
Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.22

Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Hill 2-2, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Pannone (Gordon). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:55. A_18,306 (37,903).

