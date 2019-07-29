Blue Jays 7, Royals 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.232
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Drury lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McKinney dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Hernandez cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Starling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Toronto
|000
|012
|013—7
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|000—3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Arteaga in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hamilton in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Soler (22), Cuthbert (9), Gallagher (7). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_Hernandez (15), off Keller; Grichuk (17), off Keller; Biggio (8), off Keller. RBIs_Biggio 2 (26), Grichuk 3 (47), Smoak (46), Hernandez (38), Merrifield (55), Cuthbert 2 (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Drury 2, Bichette); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Arteaga, O’Hearn). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Smoak. GIDP_Starling.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|93
|6.16
|Mayza, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.15
|Shafer, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.50
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 7-10
|7
|8
|4
|4
|0
|5
|101
|4.01
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|5.70
|Staumont
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|5.40
|Hill
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|3.60
|Lopez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.22
Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Hill 2-2, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Pannone (Gordon). WP_Law.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:55. A_18,306 (37,903).
