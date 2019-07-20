Blue Jays 7, Tigers 5

Toronto Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard dh 5 1 2 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 5 1 3 0 H.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 5 1 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 1 2 4 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 0 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 4 1 3 1 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum lf 4 1 1 2 T.Hrnan cf 4 1 2 0 J.Hicks c 4 1 1 2 Drury 1b 4 1 1 2 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 C.Stwrt ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 35 5 7 5

Toronto 100 042 000—7 Detroit 030 200 000—5

E_Guerrero Jr. (9). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Sogard (16), Galvis (20), Gurriel Jr. (15), Castellanos (33), Dixon 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), Drury (9), Goodrum (9), J.Hicks (5). CS_Grichuk (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton 3 3 4 4 1 3 Font W,3-2 2 2 1 1 0 4 Shafer H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Phelps H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hudson H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Giles S,14-15 1 1 0 0 0 3 Detroit Norris 4 5 1 1 1 3 G.Soto L,0-4 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 2 B.Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1 J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Thornton pitched to 0 batter in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:45. A_28,784 (41,297).

