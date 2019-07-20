Blue Jays 7, Tigers 5

|Toronto
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Hicks c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Stwrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Toronto
|100
|042
|000—7
|Detroit
|030
|200
|000—5
E_Guerrero Jr. (9). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Sogard (16), Galvis (20), Gurriel Jr. (15), Castellanos (33), Dixon 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), Drury (9), Goodrum (9), J.Hicks (5). CS_Grichuk (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Font W,3-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Shafer H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hudson H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles S,14-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|Norris
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|G.Soto L,0-4
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|B.Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thornton pitched to 0 batter in the 4th
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:45. A_28,784 (41,297).
