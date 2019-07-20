Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 7, Tigers 5

July 20, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .306
Galvis ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .274
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .288
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .233
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .249
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Hernandez cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .214
Drury 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .220
Totals 37 7 12 7 2 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .218
Dixon 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .250
Goodrum lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .245
Hicks c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .196
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .208
a-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Totals 35 5 7 5 1 11
Toronto 100 042 000—7 12 1
Detroit 030 200 000—5 7 0

a-struck out for Mercer in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Sogard (16), Galvis (20), Gurriel Jr. (15), Castellanos (33), Dixon 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), off Soto; Drury (9), off Soto; Goodrum (9), off Thornton; Hicks (5), off Font. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (41), Guerrero Jr. 4 (31), Drury 2 (25), Dixon (38), Goodrum 2 (33), Hicks 2 (16). CS_Grichuk (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Guerrero Jr., Drury); Detroit 2 (Hicks, Stewart). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr. 2, Candelario.

DP_Detroit 1 (Hicks, Castro).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 3 3 4 4 1 3 51 5.45
Font, W, 3-2 2 2 1 1 0 4 34 5.17
Shafer, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.76
Phelps, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.63
Hudson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.72
Giles, S, 14-15 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.64
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 4 5 1 1 1 3 58 5.02
Soto, L, 0-4 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 2 40 8.69
Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.89
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 15.43
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.50

Thornton pitched to 0 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:45. A_28,784 (41,297).

