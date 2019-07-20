Blue Jays 7, Tigers 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.249
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Hernandez cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|2
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.245
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.196
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|1
|11
|Toronto
|100
|042
|000—7
|12
|1
|Detroit
|030
|200
|000—5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Mercer in the 9th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Sogard (16), Galvis (20), Gurriel Jr. (15), Castellanos (33), Dixon 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), off Soto; Drury (9), off Soto; Goodrum (9), off Thornton; Hicks (5), off Font. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (41), Guerrero Jr. 4 (31), Drury 2 (25), Dixon (38), Goodrum 2 (33), Hicks 2 (16). CS_Grichuk (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Guerrero Jr., Drury); Detroit 2 (Hicks, Stewart). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr. 2, Candelario.
DP_Detroit 1 (Hicks, Castro).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|51
|5.45
|Font, W, 3-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|34
|5.17
|Shafer, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.76
|Phelps, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.63
|Hudson, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.72
|Giles, S, 14-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.64
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|58
|5.02
|Soto, L, 0-4
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|40
|8.69
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.89
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|15.43
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.50
Thornton pitched to 0 batter in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:45. A_28,784 (41,297).
