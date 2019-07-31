Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

July 31, 2019 12:05 am
 
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette ss 4 1 2 0 Mrrfeld cf 4 0 1 0
Galvis dh 5 1 2 2 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0
Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 1 H.Dzier rf 5 0 2 0
Grichuk rf 5 2 1 0 Soler dh 5 1 2 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 1 2 5 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 5 0 1 1
T.Hrnan cf 5 0 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
Drury 1b 4 1 0 0 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0
D.Jnsen c 3 2 1 0 Viloria c 3 0 1 1
Totals 38 9 10 8 Totals 38 2 11 2
Toronto 200 020 005—9
Kansas City 000 000 011—2

E_Cuthbert (8), Arteaga (2), Guerrero Jr. (11), Biggio (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 14. 2B_D.Jansen (11), A.Gordon (27), Cuthbert (10), N.Lopez (12), Viloria (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (11). CS_Gurriel Jr. (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley W,1-1 5 4 0 0 4 4
Font 2 3 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 2 1 1 1 1
Dan.Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 0
Kansas City
Montgomery L,1-4 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4
K.McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Zimmer 2 0 0 0 2 0
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2
Staumont 1 3 5 0 2 0

HBP_by Staumont (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:37. A_18,379 (37,903).

