Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

Toronto Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette ss 4 1 2 0 Mrrfeld cf 4 0 1 0 Galvis dh 5 1 2 2 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 1 H.Dzier rf 5 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 5 2 1 0 Soler dh 5 1 2 0 Grrr Jr 3b 5 1 2 5 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 5 0 1 1 T.Hrnan cf 5 0 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 Drury 1b 4 1 0 0 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 2 1 0 Viloria c 3 0 1 1 Totals 38 9 10 8 Totals 38 2 11 2

Toronto 200 020 005—9 Kansas City 000 000 011—2

E_Cuthbert (8), Arteaga (2), Guerrero Jr. (11), Biggio (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 14. 2B_D.Jansen (11), A.Gordon (27), Cuthbert (10), N.Lopez (12), Viloria (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (11). CS_Gurriel Jr. (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Reid-Foley W,1-1 5 4 0 0 4 4 Font 2 3 0 0 0 1 Biagini 1 2 1 1 1 1 Dan.Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 0 Kansas City Montgomery L,1-4 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 K.McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Zimmer 2 0 0 0 2 0 Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2 Staumont 1 3 5 0 2 0

HBP_by Staumont (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

Advertisement

T_3:37. A_18,379 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.