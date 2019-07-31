Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

|Toronto
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mrrfeld cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Dzier rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|Totals
|38
|2
|11
|2
|Toronto
|200
|020
|005—9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|011—2
E_Cuthbert (8), Arteaga (2), Guerrero Jr. (11), Biggio (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 14. 2B_D.Jansen (11), A.Gordon (27), Cuthbert (10), N.Lopez (12), Viloria (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (11). CS_Gurriel Jr. (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley W,1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Font
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dan.Hudson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Montgomery L,1-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|K.McCarthy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
HBP_by Staumont (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:37. A_18,379 (37,903).
