Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .375 Galvis dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .291 Grichuk rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .231 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 1 2 5 0 1 .261 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Hernandez cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Drury 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .219 Jansen c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .203 Totals 38 9 10 8 5 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .302 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Dozier rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Soler dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .248 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .181 Cuthbert 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .227 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Viloria c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273 Totals 38 2 11 2 5 6

Toronto 200 020 005—9 10 2 Kansas City 000 000 011—2 11 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (11), Biggio (5), Cuthbert (8), Arteaga (2). LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 14. 2B_Jansen (11), Gordon (27), Cuthbert (10), Lopez (12), Viloria (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (11), off Staumont. RBIs_Galvis 2 (50), Gurriel Jr. (45), Guerrero Jr. 5 (43), Cuthbert (28), Viloria (2). CS_Gurriel Jr. (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk 4, Drury); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Gordon 2, O’Hearn, Cuthbert 3, Lopez). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Galvis 2, Gurriel Jr. 2, Arteaga, O’Hearn 2. GIDP_O’Hearn.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Drury).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Reid-Foley, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 4 4 92 2.55 Font 2 3 0 0 0 1 43 5.09 Biagini 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.86 Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 1-4 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 78 6.34 McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.12 Zimmer 2 0 0 0 2 0 34 3.00 Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.30 Staumont 1 3 5 0 2 0 41 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0. HBP_Staumont (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:37. A_18,379 (37,903).

