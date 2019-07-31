Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

July 31, 2019 12:05 am
 
< a min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .375
Galvis dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .291
Grichuk rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .231
Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 1 2 5 0 1 .261
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Hernandez cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Drury 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .219
Jansen c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .203
Totals 38 9 10 8 5 6
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .302
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .284
Dozier rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Soler dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .248
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .181
Cuthbert 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .227
Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Viloria c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273
Totals 38 2 11 2 5 6
Toronto 200 020 005—9 10 2
Kansas City 000 000 011—2 11 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (11), Biggio (5), Cuthbert (8), Arteaga (2). LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 14. 2B_Jansen (11), Gordon (27), Cuthbert (10), Lopez (12), Viloria (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (11), off Staumont. RBIs_Galvis 2 (50), Gurriel Jr. (45), Guerrero Jr. 5 (43), Cuthbert (28), Viloria (2). CS_Gurriel Jr. (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk 4, Drury); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Gordon 2, O’Hearn, Cuthbert 3, Lopez). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Galvis 2, Gurriel Jr. 2, Arteaga, O’Hearn 2. GIDP_O’Hearn.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Drury).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 4 4 92 2.55
Font 2 3 0 0 0 1 43 5.09
Biagini 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.86
Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 1-4 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 78 6.34
McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.12
Zimmer 2 0 0 0 2 0 34 3.00
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.30
Staumont 1 3 5 0 2 0 41 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0. HBP_Staumont (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:37. A_18,379 (37,903).

