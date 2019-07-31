Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Galvis dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Grichuk rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.261
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Hernandez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|5
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Dozier rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Cuthbert 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Totals
|38
|2
|11
|2
|5
|6
|Toronto
|200
|020
|005—9
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|011—2
|11
|2
E_Guerrero Jr. (11), Biggio (5), Cuthbert (8), Arteaga (2). LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 14. 2B_Jansen (11), Gordon (27), Cuthbert (10), Lopez (12), Viloria (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (11), off Staumont. RBIs_Galvis 2 (50), Gurriel Jr. (45), Guerrero Jr. 5 (43), Cuthbert (28), Viloria (2). CS_Gurriel Jr. (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk 4, Drury); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Gordon 2, O’Hearn, Cuthbert 3, Lopez). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Galvis 2, Gurriel Jr. 2, Arteaga, O’Hearn 2. GIDP_O’Hearn.
DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Drury).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, W, 1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|92
|2.55
|Font
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|43
|5.09
|Biagini
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.86
|Hudson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 1-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|78
|6.34
|McCarthy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.12
|Zimmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|34
|3.00
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.30
|Staumont
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|41
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0. HBP_Staumont (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:37. A_18,379 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.