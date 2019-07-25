Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues acquire Borgman from Maple Leafs for Schmaltz

July 25, 2019 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have acquired Andreas Borgman from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Jordan Schmaltz.

The teams announced the swap of young defensemen Thursday. Borgman figures to play for the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio.

Borgman, 24, had 11 points in 48 games with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18. He spent last season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Schmaltz, 25, has five assists in 42 NHL games with St. Louis. After playing 20 games with the Blues last season, he gives salary cap-strapped Toronto some cheap right-handed-shooting depth on the blue line.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth