Bogaerts, Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in Boston’s seven-run first inning, and the Red Sox pounded the AL East-leading New York Yankees 19-3 on Thursday night in the opener of their four-game series.

The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 117-year history of the rivalry.

Bogaerts finished with four hits, including a solo shot in the eighth. Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits apiece.

New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (7-6) allowed 12 runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings. It was the most earned runs ever allowed by a Yankees pitcher against Boston since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.

Rick Porcello (9-7) pitched six innings of three-run ball for Boston.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit three of Minnesota’s five homers and finished with five RBIs, powering the Twins to the rout.

It was the first three-homer game for the six-time All-Star, who has 385 home runs in his career. He became the 10th player in big league history with a three-homer game after turning 39, according to Baseball Prospectus, joining a list that includes Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield, Frank Thomas and Álex Rodríguez.

Max Kepler and Miguel Sanó also connected as Minnesota (62-40) totaled at least five homers for a major league-record ninth time this season, according to STATS. José Berríos (9-5) pitched seven effective innings for his first win since June 6.

The White Sox (45-55) dropped 10 games below .500 for the first time this season. Yoán Moncada hit his 19th homer, but Lucas Giolito (11-5) was hit hard by Cruz and company.

ORIOLES 10, ANGELS 8, 16 INNINGS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer in the 16th inning and Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save as Baltimore recovered from blowing a three-run lead in the 15th for a wild victory over Los Angeles.

Wilkerson came in from center field for the 16th as the Orioles’ 10th pitcher. His lobs to the plate clocked in the mid-50s (mph) on the radar gun, but he got three straight outs in the final weirdness of a remarkable night at Angel Stadium.

Villar, playing shortstop, saved Baltimore in the 15th when he cut down the potential winning run at the plate with a relay throw home on Mike Trout’s two-run double that tied it at 8. The play was reviewed and the out call upheld — just after 4 a.m. at the replay center in New York.

Villar then connected off Griffin Canning (3-6), the Angels’ 10th pitcher and their scheduled starter for Friday’s game before this series opener spiraled into a mess that lasted 6 hours, 19 minutes.

Both teams blew multi-run leads, and the Angels came within a desperate tag of walking off on Trout’s bases-loaded double off Tanner Scott (1-0). David Fletcher tried to score from first, but was called out on a bang-bang play at the plate.

Instead, Villar hit the latest go-ahead homer in Orioles history off Canning, who yielded five runs in two innings.

The last-place Orioles rallied from a late two-run deficit and eventually snapped the Angels’ four-game winning streak, with the final out recorded just before 1:30 a.m.

Three hours earlier, the Angels were up 4-2 heading to the eighth after Kole Calhoun’s three-run double. Trey Mancini put Baltimore up 5-4 with a homer in the ninth before Brian Goodwin tied it in the bottom half with a one-out homer of his own.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered in his career-high fourth straight game, helping the Cardinals finish a four-game sweep of the Pirates.

St. Louis (55-47) won for the eighth time in nine games to move into a tie with the idle Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central.

Goldschmidt drove in nine runs and had four of the Cardinals’ 12 home runs during the sweep.

Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler also connected for St. Louis. Miles Mikolas (7-10) allowed three runs in six innings.

Pittsburgh has dropped 11 of 13. Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove (7-9) was charged with five earned runs in five innings.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 4, 14 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered in the 14th inning, and the Indians edged the Royals in a game that lasted almost five hours and finished after midnight.

Jake Bauers singled home Jason Kipnis in the 14th off Brian Flynn (2-2) to add an insurance run — and Cleveland needed it.

A.J. Cole earned his first save since May 15, 2015, in his second major league appearance. After allowing the first three batters to reach, Cole retired the next three in order, striking out Bubba Starling to end the game.

Kansas City got one run in the 14th on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly.

Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who remained two games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota. Nick Goody (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

ROCKIES 8, NATIONALS 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington ace Max Scherzer lasted five innings in his return from the injured list, and the Rockies beat the Nationals in a battle of worn-out bullpens.

Ian Desmond led off the ninth with a homer off 42-year-old Fernando Rodney (0-4), who pitched in both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Rodney then walked Charlie Blackmon, who advanced on a wild pitch and a single by David Dahl, and Daniel Murphy drove in Blackmon with a groundout.

Murphy homered and scored three times for the Rockies, who won for just the fourth time in their past 20 games. Jairo Diaz (3-2) got the win, and Wade Davis earned his 15th save.

Anthony Rendon hit a three-run drive for Washington, which wasted a chance to gain ground on first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

Scherzer had been sidelined by inflammation under his right shoulder. He struggled with his command at times in his first start since July 6.

RANGERS 11, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Danny Santana hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs as slumping Texas won on the road.

Asdrúbal Cabrera had three hits and scored twice during the Rangers’ highest-scoring game in nearly seven weeks.

Texas won after placing outfielder Joey Gallo on the injured list following wrist surgery earlier in the day. The All-Star slugger will miss at least a month.

Ramón Laureano singled in two runs for Oakland. The A’s have lost four of five and hold a half-game lead for the second AL wild card.

Ariel Jurado (6-6) allowed three runs in seven innings in his first win since June 27.

Oakland’s Brett Anderson (9-6) gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 10, TIGERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Tim Beckham hit his second grand slam of the season and Kyle Seager connected for a solo drive, leading Seattle to the victory.

J.P. Crawford added two hits and scored three times as Seattle won two in a row for the first time in a month. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs, and Wade LeBlanc (6-3) pitched six effective innings.

Last-place Detroit lost for the ninth time in 10 games, continuing years of trouble against the AL West. The Tigers finished with just five hits.

John Hicks homered in the third, but Seattle responded with five runs in the bottom half.

Detroit right-hander Drew VerHagen (1-1) was charged with seven runs, six earned, in four innings.

METS 4, PADRES 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, sending the Mets to the win.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run double as New York built a four-run lead against Eric Lauer, the most runs the Mets have scored in the first inning during deGrom’s 160 starts.

DeGrom (6-7) struck out nine while extending his scoreless streak to 17 innings. The ace from the Sunshine State has a 1.86 ERA in 52 day games, best in the majors since at least 1913 for pitchers with at least 200 innings.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz entered for the ninth and was pulled after Manny Machado drilled a base hit off his left big toe. Díaz limped off the field, and X-rays were negative.

Lauer (5-8) was pulled after 2 1/3 innings.

