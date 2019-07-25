Listen Live Sports

Boxer Hugo Santillán dies five days after fight

July 25, 2019 2:48 pm
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A 23-year-old boxer from Argentina has died five days after collapsing after his fight.

The World Boxing Council says Hugo Santillán died from head injuries after the WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on Saturday in San Nicolás, a city 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Buenos Aires.

Santillán passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness.

Santillán started boxing in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, six losses, two draws.

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland. He was 28.

