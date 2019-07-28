Listen Live Sports

Boy, 10, found with gunshot wound after collapse at ballpark

July 28, 2019 11:13 am
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound after he collapsed on the field at an eastern Pennsylvania baseball park shortly before the start of a game.

Allentown police say the boy was in right field at Coca-Cola Park at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a promotional event for the IronPigs’ Harry Potter Night when he fell to the ground.

Police say an X-ray at a hospital revealed that he had a bullet lodged in the back of the knee. He was taken to the trauma unit with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Police say no gunshots were heard in the area and there’s no indication the shot came from within the park. A spokesman for the team declined comment.

