Braves 12, Phillies 6

July 4, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 2 1 0
Segura ss 5 2 2 0 D.Swnsn ss 5 2 3 5
B.Hrper rf 3 1 2 1 F.Frman 1b 5 2 2 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 Dnldson 3b 5 1 1 1
Ralmuto c 5 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 4 1 3 1
Bruce lf 5 0 2 0 Riley lf 3 0 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 2 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
B.Mller 3b 4 0 1 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 1 0 0
Franco ph 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 2 2 3
E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 1 0 0 0
S.Rdrig ph 1 1 1 1 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 0 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 1 1 0 0
Totals 37 6 12 6 Totals 34 12 12 11
Philadelphia 400 002 000— 6
Atlanta 223 200 03x—12

E_Segura (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Hoskins (18), D.Swanson (19), F.Freeman (24), Markakis 3 (21). HR_S.Rodriguez (2), D.Swanson 2 (17), F.Freeman (23), Donaldson (17), Albies (14). SB_B.Harper (5). S_Soroka (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,7-8 3 7 7 6 2 3
E.Garcia 2 2 2 2 0 4
Hammer 1 0 0 0 1 0
J.Alvarez 1 1 0 0 1 1
A.Davis 1 2 3 3 1 2
Atlanta
Soroka 4 2-3 9 4 4 2 6
Dayton 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
J.Webb 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Minter W,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sobotka H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by J.Webb (B.Harper).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:32. A_40,633 (41,149).

