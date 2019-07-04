Braves 12, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|2
|3
|5
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ralmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bruce lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Franco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|34
|12
|12
|11
|Philadelphia
|400
|002
|000—
|6
|Atlanta
|223
|200
|03x—12
E_Segura (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Hoskins (18), D.Swanson (19), F.Freeman (24), Markakis 3 (21). HR_S.Rodriguez (2), D.Swanson 2 (17), F.Freeman (23), Donaldson (17), Albies (14). SB_B.Harper (5). S_Soroka (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin L,7-8
|3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|3
|E.Garcia
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Hammer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J.Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A.Davis
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|Soroka
|4
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Dayton
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J.Webb
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Minter W,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L.Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by J.Webb (B.Harper).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:32. A_40,633 (41,149).
