Braves 12, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.262
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Bruce lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.280
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|a-Franco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.274
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.309
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.261
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.284
|Soroka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.097
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Culberson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Totals
|34
|12
|12
|11
|5
|10
|Philadelphia
|400
|002
|000—
|6
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|223
|200
|03x—12
|12
|0
a-walked for Eflin in the 4th. b-homered for Garcia in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Webb in the 6th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Segura (6). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Hoskins (18), Swanson (19), Freeman (24), Markakis 3 (21). HR_Rodriguez (2), off Dayton; Swanson (16), off Eflin; Albies (14), off Eflin; Freeman (23), off Garcia; Donaldson (17), off Garcia; Swanson (17), off Davis. RBIs_Harper (61), Hoskins (56), Realmuto (39), Hernandez 2 (39), Rodriguez (7), Swanson 5 (57), Freeman (66), Donaldson (43), Markakis (49), Albies 3 (49). SB_Harper (5). S_Soroka.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Hernandez, Eflin); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Riley, McCann). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Atlanta 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bruce. GIDP_Realmuto, Hernandez, Acuna Jr..
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 7-8
|3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|3
|74
|3.78
|Garcia
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|46
|6.26
|Hammer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.60
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.98
|Davis
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|22
|7.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|4
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|100
|2.42
|Dayton
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.16
|Webb
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.45
|Minter, W, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|7.08
|Sobotka, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.50
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-0. HBP_Webb (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:32. A_40,633 (41,149).
