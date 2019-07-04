Braves 12, Phillies 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .309 Segura ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .274 Harper rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .252 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 1 3 .262 Realmuto c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Bruce lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .280 Miller 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138 a-Franco ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rodriguez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .214 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 12 6 4 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .291 Swanson ss 5 2 3 5 0 0 .274 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .309 Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Markakis rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .281 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .261 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263 Albies 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .284 Soroka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .097 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .299 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Culberson lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .323 Totals 34 12 12 11 5 10

Philadelphia 400 002 000— 6 12 1 Atlanta 223 200 03x—12 12 0

a-walked for Eflin in the 4th. b-homered for Garcia in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Webb in the 6th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Segura (6). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Hoskins (18), Swanson (19), Freeman (24), Markakis 3 (21). HR_Rodriguez (2), off Dayton; Swanson (16), off Eflin; Albies (14), off Eflin; Freeman (23), off Garcia; Donaldson (17), off Garcia; Swanson (17), off Davis. RBIs_Harper (61), Hoskins (56), Realmuto (39), Hernandez 2 (39), Rodriguez (7), Swanson 5 (57), Freeman (66), Donaldson (43), Markakis (49), Albies 3 (49). SB_Harper (5). S_Soroka.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Hernandez, Eflin); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Riley, McCann). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Atlanta 5 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bruce. GIDP_Realmuto, Hernandez, Acuna Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 7-8 3 7 7 6 2 3 74 3.78 Garcia 2 2 2 2 0 4 46 6.26 Hammer 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.60 Alvarez 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.98 Davis 1 2 3 3 1 2 22 7.20 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 4 2-3 9 4 4 2 6 100 2.42 Dayton 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.16 Webb 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 1.45 Minter, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 7.08 Sobotka, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.50 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-0. HBP_Webb (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:32. A_40,633 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.