Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 12, Phillies 6

July 4, 2019 11:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .309
Segura ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .274
Harper rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .252
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 1 3 .262
Realmuto c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Bruce lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .235
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .280
Miller 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138
a-Franco ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rodriguez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .214
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 12 6 4 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .291
Swanson ss 5 2 3 5 0 0 .274
Freeman 1b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .309
Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Markakis rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .281
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .261
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Albies 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .284
Soroka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .097
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .299
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Culberson lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .323
Totals 34 12 12 11 5 10
Philadelphia 400 002 000— 6 12 1
Atlanta 223 200 03x—12 12 0

a-walked for Eflin in the 4th. b-homered for Garcia in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Webb in the 6th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Segura (6). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Hoskins (18), Swanson (19), Freeman (24), Markakis 3 (21). HR_Rodriguez (2), off Dayton; Swanson (16), off Eflin; Albies (14), off Eflin; Freeman (23), off Garcia; Donaldson (17), off Garcia; Swanson (17), off Davis. RBIs_Harper (61), Hoskins (56), Realmuto (39), Hernandez 2 (39), Rodriguez (7), Swanson 5 (57), Freeman (66), Donaldson (43), Markakis (49), Albies 3 (49). SB_Harper (5). S_Soroka.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Hernandez, Eflin); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Riley, McCann). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Atlanta 5 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bruce. GIDP_Realmuto, Hernandez, Acuna Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 7-8 3 7 7 6 2 3 74 3.78
Garcia 2 2 2 2 0 4 46 6.26
Hammer 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.60
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.98
Davis 1 2 3 3 1 2 22 7.20
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 4 2-3 9 4 4 2 6 100 2.42
Dayton 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.16
Webb 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 1.45
Minter, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 7.08
Sobotka, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.50
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-0. HBP_Webb (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:32. A_40,633 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.