Braves 4, Brewers 2

Atlanta Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 5 1 1 0 Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 3 Braun lf 4 1 1 1 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Pina c 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 3 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Riley lf 3 0 1 1 Hiura 2b 4 0 3 1 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Houser p 2 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Sladino ss 1 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 2 7 2

Atlanta 000 300 100—4 Milwaukee 000 002 000—2

E_Aguilar (4). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Albies (22), Hiura (4). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_F.Freeman (25), Braun (13). SB_Yelich (22), Hiura (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Fried W,10-4 5 3 0 0 2 5 Tomlin H,5 1 3 2 2 0 1 Sobotka H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0 Swarzak H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 L.Jackson S,17-23 1 0 0 0 0 2 Milwaukee Houser L,2-4 6 8 4 4 1 3 Ju.Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 1 B.Smith 1 1 0 0 2 3

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:02. A_31,850 (41,900).

