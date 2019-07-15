Braves 4, Brewers 2

|Atlanta
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|100—4
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000—2
E_Aguilar (4). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Albies (22), Hiura (4). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_F.Freeman (25), Braun (13). SB_Yelich (22), Hiura (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried W,10-4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Tomlin H,5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sobotka H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jackson S,17-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,2-4
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Ju.Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:02. A_31,850 (41,900).
