Braves 4, Brewers 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.302
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Saladino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|d-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|100—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|1
a-lined out for Tomlin in the 7th. b-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th. c-grounded out for Smith in the 9th. d-struck out for Saladino in the 9th.
E_Aguilar (4). LOB_Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Albies (22), Hiura (4). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_Freeman (25), off Houser; Braun (13), off Tomlin. RBIs_Freeman 3 (74), Riley (43), Braun (43), Hiura (16). SB_Yelich (22), Hiura (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Swanson 3); Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Yelich, Aguilar, Arcia). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 9; Milwaukee 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Markakis, Arcia.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 10-4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|78
|4.08
|Tomlin, H, 5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.04
|Sobotka, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.40
|Swarzak, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.45
|L.Jackson, S, 17-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.87
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 2-4
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|92
|4.25
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.14
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|6.23
Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:02. A_31,850 (41,900).
