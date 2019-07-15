Listen Live Sports

Braves 4, Brewers 2

July 15, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .272
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .302
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Albies 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .293
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Riley lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .332
Braun lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .251
Pina c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Hiura 2b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .299
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Saladino ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .086
d-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 8
Atlanta 000 300 100—4 9 0
Milwaukee 000 002 000—2 7 1

a-lined out for Tomlin in the 7th. b-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th. c-grounded out for Smith in the 9th. d-struck out for Saladino in the 9th.

E_Aguilar (4). LOB_Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Albies (22), Hiura (4). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_Freeman (25), off Houser; Braun (13), off Tomlin. RBIs_Freeman 3 (74), Riley (43), Braun (43), Hiura (16). SB_Yelich (22), Hiura (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Swanson 3); Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Yelich, Aguilar, Arcia). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 9; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Markakis, Arcia.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 10-4 5 3 0 0 2 5 78 4.08
Tomlin, H, 5 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 4.04
Sobotka, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.40
Swarzak, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.45
L.Jackson, S, 17-23 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.87
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 2-4 6 8 4 4 1 3 92 4.25
Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.14
Smith 1 1 0 0 2 3 31 6.23

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:02. A_31,850 (41,900).

