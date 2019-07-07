Braves 4, Marlins 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .295 Puello rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .306 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Rivera 3b-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .184 Riddle cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 a-Walker ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .103 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-B.Anderson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .251 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .189 Totals 35 3 9 3 2 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .292 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .309 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250 Markakis rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .286 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .317 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Albies 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .290 Keuchel p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 9 4 6 10

Miami 000 000 030—3 9 0 Atlanta 003 010 00x—4 9 0

a-popped out for Riddle in the 8th. b-walked for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Sobotka in the 8th. d-walked for Romo in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Rivera (2), Donaldson (21). HR_Cooper (8), off Sobotka; Donaldson (18), off Richards. RBIs_Cooper 3 (31), Freeman (68), Donaldson 2 (45), Markakis (51). SB_Markakis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Rojas 2, Cooper, Rivera, Riddle 2); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Keuchel). RISP_Miami 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Puello, Alfaro, Swanson. LIDP_Walker. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper); Atlanta 1 (Culberson, McCann).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-10 5 6 4 4 5 5 94 4.18 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.25 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.20 Conley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 7.13 Romo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.13 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 2-2 7 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 108 3.60 Sobotka, H, 3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 6 5.49 Jackson, S, 14-20 1 3 0 0 1 0 25 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0, Sobotka 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_30,514 (41,149).

