Braves 4, Marlins 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Puello rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.306
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Rivera 3b-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Riddle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|a-Walker ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-B.Anderson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.292
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Culberson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Keuchel p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|6
|10
|Miami
|000
|000
|030—3
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|010
|00x—4
|9
|0
a-popped out for Riddle in the 8th. b-walked for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Sobotka in the 8th. d-walked for Romo in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Rivera (2), Donaldson (21). HR_Cooper (8), off Sobotka; Donaldson (18), off Richards. RBIs_Cooper 3 (31), Freeman (68), Donaldson 2 (45), Markakis (51). SB_Markakis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Rojas 2, Cooper, Rivera, Riddle 2); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Keuchel). RISP_Miami 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Puello, Alfaro, Swanson. LIDP_Walker. GIDP_Swanson.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper); Atlanta 1 (Culberson, McCann).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-10
|5
|6
|4
|4
|5
|5
|94
|4.18
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.25
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.20
|Conley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.13
|Romo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.13
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 2-2
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|108
|3.60
|Sobotka, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5.49
|Jackson, S, 14-20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0, Sobotka 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_30,514 (41,149).
