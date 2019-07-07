Braves 4, Marlins 3

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 5 1 2 0 Acn Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 Puello rf-cf 4 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 5 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 3 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0 Dnldson 3b 4 2 2 2 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 3 1 H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b-rf 4 0 2 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Riddle cf 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 2 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0 Keuchel p 3 0 0 0 E.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Bri.And ph 0 1 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 4 9 4

Miami 000 000 030—3 Atlanta 003 010 00x—4

DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Rivera (2), Donaldson (21). HR_Cooper (8), Donaldson (18). SB_Markakis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards L,3-10 5 6 4 4 5 5 E.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 2 J.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Conley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Romo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Keuchel W,2-2 7 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 Sobotka H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 L.Jackson S,14-20 1 3 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_30,514 (41,149).

