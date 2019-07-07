Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 4, Marlins 3

July 7, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 5 1 2 0 Acn Jr. cf 2 1 1 0
Puello rf-cf 4 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 5 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 3 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 1
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0 Dnldson 3b 4 2 2 2
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 3 1
H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0 Riley lf 4 0 0 0
Rivera 3b-rf 4 0 2 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0
Riddle cf 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
N.Wlker ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 2 0
Rchards p 2 0 0 0 Keuchel p 3 0 0 0
E.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Bri.And ph 0 1 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 4 9 4
Miami 000 000 030—3
Atlanta 003 010 00x—4

DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Rivera (2), Donaldson (21). HR_Cooper (8), Donaldson (18). SB_Markakis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Richards L,3-10 5 6 4 4 5 5
E.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 2
J.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Conley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Romo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Keuchel W,2-2 7 1-3 5 2 2 1 4
Sobotka H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
L.Jackson S,14-20 1 3 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_30,514 (41,149).

