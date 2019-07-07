Braves 4, Marlins 3

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Puello rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|H.Rmrez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Clbrson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rchards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|030—3
|Atlanta
|003
|010
|00x—4
DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Rivera (2), Donaldson (21). HR_Cooper (8), Donaldson (18). SB_Markakis (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Richards L,3-10
|5
|6
|4
|4
|5
|5
|E.Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J.Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Keuchel W,2-2
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Sobotka H,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|L.Jackson S,14-20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_30,514 (41,149).
