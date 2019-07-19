Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves 4, Nationals 3

July 19, 2019 11:21 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .318
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Kendrick 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320
Robles cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .256
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079
a-Parra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 1 10
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf-lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .290
Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .270
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .296
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .255
Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .285
Riley lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .135
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 12 4 6 8
Washington 000 001 002—3 7 0
Atlanta 000 111 001—4 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Blevins in the 6th. c-struck out for Suero in the 8th. d-grounded out for Swarzak in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Robles (17), Acuna Jr. (13), Swanson (21), Albies (23), Riley (8). HR_Robles (14), off Jackson. RBIs_Rendon (66), Robles 2 (45), Acuna Jr. (56), Freeman (76), Donaldson (56), Riley (44). SB_Acuna Jr. (19). CS_Acuna Jr. (4), Donaldson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Soto, Gomes); Atlanta 5 (Freeman, Albies 3, Teheran). RISP_Washington 2 for 4; Atlanta 5 for 12.

DP_Washington 1 (Gomes, Turner).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 5 8 2 2 2 5 100 3.40
Rainey 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.30
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.08
Suero 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.44
Rodney, L, 0-3 1 2 1 1 2 1 32 7.48
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 83 3.61
Blevins, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86
Sobotka, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 5.09
Swarzak, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.38
Jackson, W, 5-2, BS, 7-24 1 2 2 2 0 2 18 3.19

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Blevins 2-0. WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:30. A_39,344 (41,149).

