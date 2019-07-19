Braves 4, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.079
|a-Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|6
|8
|Washington
|000
|001
|002—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|111
|001—4
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Blevins in the 6th. c-struck out for Suero in the 8th. d-grounded out for Swarzak in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Robles (17), Acuna Jr. (13), Swanson (21), Albies (23), Riley (8). HR_Robles (14), off Jackson. RBIs_Rendon (66), Robles 2 (45), Acuna Jr. (56), Freeman (76), Donaldson (56), Riley (44). SB_Acuna Jr. (19). CS_Acuna Jr. (4), Donaldson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Soto, Gomes); Atlanta 5 (Freeman, Albies 3, Teheran). RISP_Washington 2 for 4; Atlanta 5 for 12.
DP_Washington 1 (Gomes, Turner).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|100
|3.40
|Rainey
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.30
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.08
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.44
|Rodney, L, 0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|32
|7.48
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|83
|3.61
|Blevins, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Sobotka, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.09
|Swarzak, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.38
|Jackson, W, 5-2, BS, 7-24
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Blevins 2-0. WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:30. A_39,344 (41,149).
