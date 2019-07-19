Braves 4, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .318 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Kendrick 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320 Robles cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .256 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079 a-Parra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 3 7 3 1 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf-lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .290 Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .270 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .296 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .255 Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .285 Riley lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .135 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 4 12 4 6 8

Washington 000 001 002—3 7 0 Atlanta 000 111 001—4 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Blevins in the 6th. c-struck out for Suero in the 8th. d-grounded out for Swarzak in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Robles (17), Acuna Jr. (13), Swanson (21), Albies (23), Riley (8). HR_Robles (14), off Jackson. RBIs_Rendon (66), Robles 2 (45), Acuna Jr. (56), Freeman (76), Donaldson (56), Riley (44). SB_Acuna Jr. (19). CS_Acuna Jr. (4), Donaldson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Soto, Gomes); Atlanta 5 (Freeman, Albies 3, Teheran). RISP_Washington 2 for 4; Atlanta 5 for 12.

DP_Washington 1 (Gomes, Turner).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 5 8 2 2 2 5 100 3.40 Rainey 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.30 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.08 Suero 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.44 Rodney, L, 0-3 1 2 1 1 2 1 32 7.48 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 83 3.61 Blevins, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86 Sobotka, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 5.09 Swarzak, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.38 Jackson, W, 5-2, BS, 7-24 1 2 2 2 0 2 18 3.19

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Blevins 2-0. WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:30. A_39,344 (41,149).

