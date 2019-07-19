Braves 4, Nationals 3

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf-lf 4 2 3 1 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 1 J.Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 0 Kndrick 2b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 2 Riley lf 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 1 1 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 34 4 12 4

Washington 000 001 002—3 Atlanta 000 111 001—4

DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_V.Robles (17), Acuna Jr. (13), D.Swanson (21), Albies (23), Riley (8). HR_V.Robles (14). SB_Acuna Jr. (19). CS_Acuna Jr. (4), Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Corbin 5 8 2 2 2 5 Rainey 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Suero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rodney L,0-3 1 2 1 1 2 1 Atlanta Teheran 5 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 Blevins H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sobotka H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Swarzak H,12 1 0 0 0 1 1 L.Jackson W,5-2 BS,7 1 2 2 2 0 2

WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:30. A_39,344 (41,149).

