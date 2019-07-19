Braves 4, Nationals 3

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kndrick 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|Washington
|000
|001
|002—3
|Atlanta
|000
|111
|001—4
DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_V.Robles (17), Acuna Jr. (13), D.Swanson (21), Albies (23), Riley (8). HR_V.Robles (14). SB_Acuna Jr. (19). CS_Acuna Jr. (4), Donaldson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Rainey
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodney L,0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Blevins H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swarzak H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L.Jackson W,5-2 BS,7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:30. A_39,344 (41,149).
