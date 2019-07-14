Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 4, Padres 1

July 14, 2019 7:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .291
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .302
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .255
Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soroka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094
b-Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Totals 35 4 7 4 2 8
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 4 0 0 1 .339
Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253
Mejia c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Naylor lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .237
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
c-Renfroe ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 36 1 10 1 2 10
Atlanta 000 000 040—4 7 0
San Diego 000 000 010—1 10 2

a-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. b-singled for Soroka in the 8th. c-struck out for Margot in the 8th. d-reached on error for Sobotka in the 9th. e-grounded out for Munoz in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. (10), Machado (11). LOB_Atlanta 7, San Diego 10. HR_Freeman (24), off Wingenter. RBIs_Freeman 3 (71), Markakis (52), Naylor (15). SB_Acuna Jr. (14), Donaldson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Donaldson); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer, Mejia, Renfroe 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.

Advertisement

GIDP_Acuna Jr., Machado.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Soroka, Albies, Freeman); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Hosmer).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, W, 10-1 7 6 0 0 1 9 83 2.24
Toussaint 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.93
Newcomb, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.40
Sobotka, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.66
Minter, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 6.56
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 6 3 0 0 1 3 90 4.21
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.86
Wingenter, L, 1-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 28 4.29
Munoz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 3-1, Sobotka 3-0, Munoz 1-0. HBP_Quantrill (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Rob Drake; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:15. A_34,739 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.