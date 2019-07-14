Braves 4, Padres 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .291 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .302 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .255 Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soroka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094 b-Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Totals 35 4 7 4 2 8

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 4 0 0 1 .339 Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253 Mejia c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Naylor lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .237 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 c-Renfroe ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 36 1 10 1 2 10

Atlanta 000 000 040—4 7 0 San Diego 000 000 010—1 10 2

a-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. b-singled for Soroka in the 8th. c-struck out for Margot in the 8th. d-reached on error for Sobotka in the 9th. e-grounded out for Munoz in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. (10), Machado (11). LOB_Atlanta 7, San Diego 10. HR_Freeman (24), off Wingenter. RBIs_Freeman 3 (71), Markakis (52), Naylor (15). SB_Acuna Jr. (14), Donaldson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Donaldson); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer, Mejia, Renfroe 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.

GIDP_Acuna Jr., Machado.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Soroka, Albies, Freeman); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Hosmer).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 10-1 7 6 0 0 1 9 83 2.24 Toussaint 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.93 Newcomb, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.40 Sobotka, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.66 Minter, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 6.56 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 3 0 0 1 3 90 4.21 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.86 Wingenter, L, 1-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 28 4.29 Munoz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 3-1, Sobotka 3-0, Munoz 1-0. HBP_Quantrill (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Rob Drake; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:15. A_34,739 (42,445).

