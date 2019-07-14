Braves 4, Padres 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.302
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soroka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|F.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Mejia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Naylor lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Renfroe ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Quantrill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|040—4
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010—1
|10
|2
a-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. b-singled for Soroka in the 8th. c-struck out for Margot in the 8th. d-reached on error for Sobotka in the 9th. e-grounded out for Munoz in the 9th.
E_Tatis Jr. (10), Machado (11). LOB_Atlanta 7, San Diego 10. HR_Freeman (24), off Wingenter. RBIs_Freeman 3 (71), Markakis (52), Naylor (15). SB_Acuna Jr. (14), Donaldson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Donaldson); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer, Mejia, Renfroe 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.
GIDP_Acuna Jr., Machado.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Soroka, Albies, Freeman); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Hosmer).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 10-1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|83
|2.24
|Toussaint
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.93
|Newcomb, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.40
|Sobotka, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.66
|Minter, S, 5-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.56
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|90
|4.21
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.86
|Wingenter, L, 1-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|28
|4.29
|Munoz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 3-1, Sobotka 3-0, Munoz 1-0. HBP_Quantrill (Soroka).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Rob Drake; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:15. A_34,739 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.