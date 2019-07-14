Braves 4, Padres 1

Atlanta San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 Tts Jr. ss 5 1 4 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 3 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 1 1 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1 F.Mejia c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Naylor lf 4 0 3 1 B.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Soroka p 1 0 0 0 Qntrill p 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 36 1 10 1

Atlanta 000 000 040—4 San Diego 000 000 010—1

E_Tatis Jr. (10), Machado (11). DP_Atlanta 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Diego 10. HR_F.Freeman (24). SB_Acuna Jr. (14), Donaldson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Soroka W,10-1 7 6 0 0 1 9 Toussaint 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Newcomb H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sobotka H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Minter S,5-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego Quantrill 6 3 0 0 1 3 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wingenter L,1-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 Munoz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Quantrill (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Rob Drake; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chris Segal.

Advertisement

T_3:15. A_34,739 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.