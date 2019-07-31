Braves 5, Nationals 4, 10 innings,

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 T.Trner ss 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 F.Frman 1b 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 5 1 1 1 J.Soto lf 3 1 2 1 Duvall lf 5 1 2 1 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 Incarte cf 5 1 2 0 Parra 1b 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 1 1 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 A.Sanch p 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 1 1 1 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Ad.Snch 2b 1 0 1 0 Totals 40 5 12 5 Totals 34 4 8 3

Atlanta 011 101 000 1—5 Washington 010 000 012 0—4

DP_Atlanta 3, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 5. 2B_Acuna Jr. (14), Albies (29), Duvall (1), Inciarte (8), Flowers 2 (8), T.Turner (23). HR_Donaldson (25), Duvall (4), J.Soto (20), M.Adams (17). SB_Acuna Jr. (25), Inciarte (6). S_Soroka (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Soroka 7 3 1 1 3 3 Swarzak H,13 1 1 1 1 0 0 L.Jackson 0 2 2 2 0 0 Newcomb W,5-1 BS,1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Tomlin S,2-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 Washington A.Sanchez 5 10 4 4 1 6 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 0 Suero 2 1 0 0 0 1 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle L,6-3 1 1 1 1 0 0

A.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

L.Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_31,576 (41,313).

