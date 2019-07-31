Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Nationals 4, 10 innings,

July 31, 2019 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 T.Trner ss 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0
F.Frman 1b 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0
Dnldson 3b 5 1 1 1 J.Soto lf 3 1 2 1
Duvall lf 5 1 2 1 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1
Incarte cf 5 1 2 0 Parra 1b 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0
Camargo ss 3 1 1 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Soroka p 2 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 A.Sanch p 1 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 1 1 1
Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Ad.Snch 2b 1 0 1 0
Totals 40 5 12 5 Totals 34 4 8 3
Atlanta 011 101 000 1—5
Washington 010 000 012 0—4

DP_Atlanta 3, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 5. 2B_Acuna Jr. (14), Albies (29), Duvall (1), Inciarte (8), Flowers 2 (8), T.Turner (23). HR_Donaldson (25), Duvall (4), J.Soto (20), M.Adams (17). SB_Acuna Jr. (25), Inciarte (6). S_Soroka (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka 7 3 1 1 3 3
Swarzak H,13 1 1 1 1 0 0
L.Jackson 0 2 2 2 0 0
Newcomb W,5-1 BS,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tomlin S,2-4 1 1 0 0 1 0
Washington
A.Sanchez 5 10 4 4 1 6
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 0
Suero 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle L,6-3 1 1 1 1 0 0

A.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

L.Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_31,576 (41,313).

