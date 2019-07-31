Braves 5, Nationals 4, 10 innings,

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Duvall lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Incarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Parra 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sanch p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ad.Snch 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|Atlanta
|011
|101
|000
|1—5
|Washington
|010
|000
|012
|0—4
DP_Atlanta 3, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 5. 2B_Acuna Jr. (14), Albies (29), Duvall (1), Inciarte (8), Flowers 2 (8), T.Turner (23). HR_Donaldson (25), Duvall (4), J.Soto (20), M.Adams (17). SB_Acuna Jr. (25), Inciarte (6). S_Soroka (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Soroka
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Swarzak H,13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L.Jackson
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Newcomb W,5-1 BS,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tomlin S,2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|A.Sanchez
|5
|10
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle L,6-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
A.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
L.Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.
T_3:14. A_31,576 (41,313).
