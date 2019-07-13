Braves 5, Padres 3

|Atlanta
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Renfroe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Atlanta
|300
|010
|010—5
|San Diego
|000
|001
|011—3
E_Tatis Jr. (9). DP_Atlanta 3, San Diego 3. LOB_Atlanta 3, San Diego 9. 2B_D.Swanson (20). HR_Acuna Jr. (22), Donaldson 2 (20), Machado (21).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Keuchel W,3-2
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Sobotka
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Webb H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jackson S,15-21
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Diego
|Lamet L,0-2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Munoz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G.Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Lamet, Sobotka.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:03. A_34,692 (42,445).
