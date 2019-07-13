Braves 5, Padres 3

Atlanta San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Tts Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 D.Swnsn ss 3 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 0 0 Machado 3b 5 2 3 1 Dnldson 3b 4 2 2 4 Renfroe lf 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 2 0 Riley lf 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 4 0 1 1 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Lamet p 1 0 0 0 Keuchel p 3 0 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 A.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 5 8 5 Totals 33 3 9 3

Atlanta 300 010 010—5 San Diego 000 001 011—3

E_Tatis Jr. (9). DP_Atlanta 3, San Diego 3. LOB_Atlanta 3, San Diego 9. 2B_D.Swanson (20). HR_Acuna Jr. (22), Donaldson 2 (20), Machado (21).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Keuchel W,3-2 7 6 1 1 4 5 Sobotka 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 J.Webb H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 L.Jackson S,15-21 1 1 1 1 1 2 San Diego Lamet L,0-2 5 5 4 4 2 7 Munoz 1 0 0 0 1 1 G.Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Strahm 1 2 1 1 0 0 Perdomo 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Lamet, Sobotka.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:03. A_34,692 (42,445).

