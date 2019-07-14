Braves 7, Padres 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 6 1 1 1 0 3 .289 Swanson ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276 Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Donaldson 3b 3 3 1 2 2 1 .254 Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .289 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Riley lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .242 Teheran p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Totals 40 7 11 7 5 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .329 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Machado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .273 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kinsler 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .218 Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Mejia c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .212 Margot cf 1 2 0 0 4 0 .239 Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-A.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .033 a-Naylor ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .215 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Myers lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Totals 32 5 5 4 8 11

Atlanta 200 000 110 3—7 11 1 San Diego 100 020 100 1—5 5 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-flied out for Teheran in the 7th. c-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th. d-struck out for Yates in the 9th. e-struck out for Newcomb in the 10th.

E_Flowers (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Flowers (6). HR_Donaldson (21), off Lucchesi; Acuna Jr. (23), off Stammen; Machado (22), off Teheran; Mejia (3), off Teheran; Machado (23), off Jackson. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (55), Donaldson 2 (51), Albies (50), Riley (42), Flowers 2 (18), Machado 2 (61), Mejia (8), Naylor (14). SB_Albies (7), Tatis Jr. (14), Margot (12). CS_Kinsler (4). SF_Riley, Naylor. S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr. 2, Riley); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer 2, Perdomo 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Teheran, Markakis, Tatis Jr., Mejia.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 6 3 3 2 1 6 89 3.71 Minter 1 0 1 1 2 1 16 6.85 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.53 Newcomb, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 2.41 Jackson, S, 16-22 1 2 1 1 2 1 28 2.93 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 3 2 2 2 4 79 3.92 Wingenter, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.34 Stammen 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.94 G.Reyes 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 10.57 Yates 2 2 0 0 0 4 33 1.10 Perdomo, L, 1-2 1 2 3 3 2 1 29 3.89

G.Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Yates 1-1. HBP_Teheran 2 (Garcia,Renfroe). WP_Minter. PB_Flowers (10).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:05. A_43,148 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.