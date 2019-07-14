Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 7, Padres 5

July 14, 2019 1:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 6 1 1 1 0 3 .289
Swanson ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Donaldson 3b 3 3 1 2 2 1 .254
Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .289
Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Riley lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .242
Teheran p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Totals 40 7 11 7 5 10
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .329
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Machado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .273
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kinsler 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .218
Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Mejia c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .212
Margot cf 1 2 0 0 4 0 .239
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-A.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .033
a-Naylor ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .215
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Myers lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Totals 32 5 5 4 8 11
Atlanta 200 000 110 3—7 11 1
San Diego 100 020 100 1—5 5 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-flied out for Teheran in the 7th. c-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th. d-struck out for Yates in the 9th. e-struck out for Newcomb in the 10th.

E_Flowers (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Flowers (6). HR_Donaldson (21), off Lucchesi; Acuna Jr. (23), off Stammen; Machado (22), off Teheran; Mejia (3), off Teheran; Machado (23), off Jackson. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (55), Donaldson 2 (51), Albies (50), Riley (42), Flowers 2 (18), Machado 2 (61), Mejia (8), Naylor (14). SB_Albies (7), Tatis Jr. (14), Margot (12). CS_Kinsler (4). SF_Riley, Naylor. S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr. 2, Riley); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer 2, Perdomo 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Teheran, Markakis, Tatis Jr., Mejia.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 6 3 3 2 1 6 89 3.71
Minter 1 0 1 1 2 1 16 6.85
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.53
Newcomb, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 2.41
Jackson, S, 16-22 1 2 1 1 2 1 28 2.93
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 3 2 2 2 4 79 3.92
Wingenter, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.34
Stammen 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.94
G.Reyes 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 10.57
Yates 2 2 0 0 0 4 33 1.10
Perdomo, L, 1-2 1 2 3 3 2 1 29 3.89

G.Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Yates 1-1. HBP_Teheran 2 (Garcia,Renfroe). WP_Minter. PB_Flowers (10).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:05. A_43,148 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.