Braves 7, Padres 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.289
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.254
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Riley lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|5
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.329
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kinsler 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Mejia c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Margot cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.239
|Garcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-A.Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.033
|a-Naylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|4
|8
|11
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|110
|3—7
|11
|1
|San Diego
|100
|020
|100
|1—5
|5
|0
a-out on sacrifice fly for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-flied out for Teheran in the 7th. c-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th. d-struck out for Yates in the 9th. e-struck out for Newcomb in the 10th.
E_Flowers (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Flowers (6). HR_Donaldson (21), off Lucchesi; Acuna Jr. (23), off Stammen; Machado (22), off Teheran; Mejia (3), off Teheran; Machado (23), off Jackson. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (55), Donaldson 2 (51), Albies (50), Riley (42), Flowers 2 (18), Machado 2 (61), Mejia (8), Naylor (14). SB_Albies (7), Tatis Jr. (14), Margot (12). CS_Kinsler (4). SF_Riley, Naylor. S_Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr. 2, Riley); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer 2, Perdomo 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Teheran, Markakis, Tatis Jr., Mejia.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6
|3
|3
|2
|1
|6
|89
|3.71
|Minter
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|16
|6.85
|Swarzak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.53
|Newcomb, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2.41
|Jackson, S, 16-22
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|2.93
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|79
|3.92
|Wingenter, H, 12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.34
|Stammen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.94
|G.Reyes
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10.57
|Yates
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|1.10
|Perdomo, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|29
|3.89
G.Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Yates 1-1. HBP_Teheran 2 (Garcia,Renfroe). WP_Minter. PB_Flowers (10).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_4:05. A_43,148 (42,445).
