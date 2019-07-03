Braves 9, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Wlsn p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Sarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|Atlanta
|000
|306
|00x—9
E_Hoskins (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Hoskins (17), Albies 2 (18), Flowers (5). HR_B.Harper (16), Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3). S_Pivetta (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta L,4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|1
|4
|Nicasio
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|R.Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Br.Wilson W,1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Newcomb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:36. A_40,147 (41,149).
