Braves 9, Phillies 2

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 2 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 2 1 3 Ralmuto c 3 0 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 Riley lf 4 1 1 3 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 1 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Br.Wlsn p 2 0 1 0 R.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 1 1 2 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 35 9 10 9

Philadelphia 000 002 000—2 Atlanta 000 306 00x—9

E_Hoskins (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Hoskins (17), Albies 2 (18), Flowers (5). HR_B.Harper (16), Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3). S_Pivetta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta L,4-3 5 2-3 5 6 5 1 4 Nicasio 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 R.Suarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Br.Wilson W,1-0 6 5 2 2 2 5 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 J.Webb 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_40,147 (41,149).

