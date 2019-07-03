Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Phillies 2

July 3, 2019 10:14 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 0
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 1 0
B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 2 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 2 1 3
Ralmuto c 3 0 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0
Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 Riley lf 4 1 1 3
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 1
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Br.Wlsn p 2 0 1 0
R.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 1 1 2
S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 35 9 10 9
Philadelphia 000 002 000—2
Atlanta 000 306 00x—9

E_Hoskins (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Hoskins (17), Albies 2 (18), Flowers (5). HR_B.Harper (16), Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3). S_Pivetta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta L,4-3 5 2-3 5 6 5 1 4
Nicasio 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
R.Suarez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Br.Wilson W,1-0 6 5 2 2 2 5
Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2
J.Webb 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_40,147 (41,149).

