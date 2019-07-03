Braves 9, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.310
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Wilson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|1
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|306
|00x—9
|10
|0
a-homered for Wilson in the 6th. b-struck out for Suarez in the 8th. c-flied out for Newcomb in the 8th.
E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Hoskins (17), Albies 2 (18), Flowers (5). HR_Harper (16), off Wilson; Donaldson (16), off Pivetta; Riley (15), off Pivetta; Joyce (3), off Nicasio. RBIs_Harper (60), Realmuto (38), Donaldson 3 (42), Riley 3 (40), Flowers (16), Joyce 2 (10). S_Pivetta.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Culberson). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 7.
GIDP_Harper.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Donaldson, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|1
|4
|86
|5.84
|Nicasio
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|5.24
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.32
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, W, 1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|86
|6.14
|Newcomb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|2.48
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.19
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:36. A_40,147 (41,149).
