Braves 9, Phillies 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .310 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Harper rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .262 Realmuto c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .270 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 6 2 3 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .292 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Freeman 1b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .308 Donaldson 3b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .252 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Riley lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .266 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Flowers c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Wilson p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167 a-Joyce ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .299 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Totals 35 9 10 9 1 6

Philadelphia 000 002 000—2 6 1 Atlanta 000 306 00x—9 10 0

a-homered for Wilson in the 6th. b-struck out for Suarez in the 8th. c-flied out for Newcomb in the 8th.

E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Hoskins (17), Albies 2 (18), Flowers (5). HR_Harper (16), off Wilson; Donaldson (16), off Pivetta; Riley (15), off Pivetta; Joyce (3), off Nicasio. RBIs_Harper (60), Realmuto (38), Donaldson 3 (42), Riley 3 (40), Flowers (16), Joyce 2 (10). S_Pivetta.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Culberson). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Donaldson, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 4-3 5 2-3 5 6 5 1 4 86 5.84 Nicasio 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 14 5.24 Suarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.32 Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.86 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, W, 1-0 6 5 2 2 2 5 86 6.14 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 34 2.48 Webb 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 1.19

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_40,147 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.