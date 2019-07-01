Listen Live Sports

Brazil cops get more time to probe rape claim against Neymar

July 1, 2019 7:09 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say police have asked for more time to investigate a model’s allegation that she was raped by soccer star Neymar.

The Public Ministry’s communications office said Monday that police in Sao Paulo would be given 30 more days to look into the woman’s claims.

Najila Trindale went to police in Brazil’s biggest city on May 31 to file a formal accusation against Neymar, alleging he raped her at a Paris hotel earlier that month. The player denies the allegation.

Neymar is also being investigated by police in Rio de Janeiro over his posting of images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.

