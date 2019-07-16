LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 15. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs 1. McKinzie (13) 214 1 2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (4) 175 2 3. Seeking the Soul (1) 135 4 4. Vino Rosso (2) 128 4 5. Preservationist 117 3 6. Catholic Boy (1) 90 6 7. Gift Box 77 7 8. Game Winner (1) 53 — 9. Omaha Beach (1) 44 8 10. Gunnevera (1) 43 9

