Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings

July 16, 2019 4:33 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 15. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs
1. McKinzie (13) 214 1
2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (4) 175 2
3. Seeking the Soul (1) 135 4
4. Vino Rosso (2) 128 4
5. Preservationist 117 3
6. Catholic Boy (1) 90 6
7. Gift Box 77 7
8. Game Winner (1) 53
9. Omaha Beach (1) 44 8
10. Gunnevera (1) 43 9

