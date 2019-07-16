LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 15. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:
|
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McKinzie (13)
|214
|1
|2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (4)
|175
|2
|3. Seeking the Soul (1)
|135
|4
|4. Vino Rosso (2)
|128
|4
|5. Preservationist
|117
|3
|6. Catholic Boy (1)
|90
|6
|7. Gift Box
|77
|7
|8. Game Winner (1)
|53
|—
|9. Omaha Beach (1)
|44
|8
|10. Gunnevera (1)
|43
|9
